Daily Gift: For The Passionate Gardener

OBJECTS OF DESIRE: Vintage Seed Packet Calendar, $19.95, at smithandhawken.com; Glass Watering Can, $39, at smithandhawken.com; Felco #2 Classic Pruner, $50, at smithandhawken.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because we love presents that mix practicality with beauty and this gardening gift set does just that.

Reason #2: A watering can pretty enough for her to display with her plants serves as a nice reminder to give them a drink and will help keep them looking lively.

Reason #3: Falco’s Classic Swiss-made Pruners which were once only available to professional horticulturalists make a great gift for life-long gardeners and those looking for a new hobby.