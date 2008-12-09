Daily Gift: For the Holiday Party Girl

Every day throughout December, we get you ready for the holidays with a month full of inspired daily gift ideas for everyone from your lovably eccentric uncle to your pickiest best friend. Think of it as our gift to you.

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Elizabeth and James Strapless Bodice Dress, $395, at net-a-porter.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: The holidays can put major stress on a girl’s wardrobe. Endless parties for weeks on end can have you running through your supply of cocktail dresses faster than it takes to down a drink.

Reason #2: Surprise her with this flirtatious, yet sophisticated to wear to your company’s holiday party. It might be just enough to rouse some enthusiasm for her to mingle with your boss.

Reason #3: At $395, this dress reads much more expensive than it is and is sure to be new top of her rotation of party frocks.