Daily Gift: Historic Obama victory page

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Front page reprint of the New York Times November 5, 2008 newspaper, $49.95 (framed, $124.95), nystore.com/obama

REASONS FOR LUST:



Reason #1: Because the first run of the New York Times sold out before most of us had even finished our morning coffee, and now copies of the paper are being hawked on eBay for over $200.



Reason #2: Because you’ll look smart, well read, and appreciative of historical moments with this hanging in your library.

Reason #3: Because the way the publishing economy is going, this paper version of the New York Times might actually become even more rare, depending on the Grey Lady’s future plans for printing….