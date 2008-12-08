Daily Gift: For The Discerning Jetsetter

Every day throughout December, we get you ready for the holidays with a month full of inspired daily gift ideas for everyone from your lovably eccentric uncle to your pickiest best friend. Think of it as our gift to you.

OBJECTS OF DESIRE: LUXE Bespoke Grand Tour Box, $125, at luxecityguides.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

#1. The Bespoke Grand Tour Box is customizable so you can tailor your gift perfectly to your whirlwind traveler’s tastes.

#2. Each pocket-sized guidebook is edited to contain only the best shops, restaurants and hotels that a city has to offer. The biggest decision she will have to make is deciding what to pack.

#3. Because you have big plans for travel in 2009 and this is a great (selfish) way to seduce a friend to join you.