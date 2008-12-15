Daily Gift: For the Cycling City Dweller

Every day throughout December, we get you ready for the holidays with a month full of inspired daily gift ideas for everyone from your lovably eccentric uncle to your pickiest best friend. Think of it as our gift to you.

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Strida 5.0 collapsable bike, $899, at yoyashop.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Strida’s ultra-lightweight, foldable bike is perfect for the city dweller who loves to bike around town, but lives in one of New York’s famously tiny apartments.

Reason #2: While it may not be one of the uber-hip fixed gear bikes that are hot right now, this bike gets major style points for classic colors and accents.

Reason #3: With the endless supply of add-ons Strida offers, you have next year’s gift lined up too. Opt for the leather grips and saddle or the rucksack that makes carrying the bike even easier.