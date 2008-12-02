Daily Gift: For the Aspiring Iron Chef in Your Life

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Alinea by Grant Achatz, $50, at amazon.com; Under Pressure: Cooking Sous Vide by Thomas Keller, $75, at amazon.com; A Day at elBulli by Ferran Adria, $49.95, at amazon.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: This Trio of cookbooks represents a selection of the most popular and inventive recipes from three of the most masterful chefs of our generation.



Reason #2: Holidays and food go hand in hand, so instead of suffering through stale fruit cake, enjoy Ferran Adria’s recipe for a soufflé of granadilla with cardamom toffee.

Reason #3: Get in some great family time by putting the books to use right away. Cooking brings people together- while you learn the secret to sous vide, learn a few family secrets too.