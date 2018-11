REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because it solves the age-old problem of too many cooks in the kitchen.

Reason #2: Offer to bring the kids to the movies while the rest of your family is prepping the pumpkin pie.

Reason #3: Because vampires are sexier than ever, first Brad Pitt and now Robert Pattinson, you might enjoy it more than your little sister.

Tickets to Twilight, $12.50, at fandango.com