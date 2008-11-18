Daily Desire: Space designed by DUB Studios

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because their Marmont Residence is kind of the coolest pool party house, ever. Check out that indoor/outdoor swimming pool!

Reason #2: Architects Natalya Kashper, Michael Piper, and Gabriel Sandoval see design as “a creative and pragmatic process that turns problems into opportunities,” which makes their spaces both functional and uplifting.

Reason #3: Even if you’re not in the market for a new house or renovation, their studio provides inspirations galore for making the best of what you have. And no project is too small; Dub will design you anything from a tower to a table.

DUB Studios, at dub-studios.com