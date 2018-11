OBJECT OF DESIRE: A.P.C. trench, $440, at apc.fr

REASONS FOR LUST:

REASON #1: Because you don’t need a reason to add a classic to your already burgeoning collection of outerwear.

REASON #2: Because I’m reminded of the last sequence of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” when a beguiling Audrey Hepburn is desperately searching to find her cat in the rain.

REASON #3: Because a trench coat will never go out of style, even when your style is constantly changing.