REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because it’s the perfect bottle to drink by a fall fire with your loyal four legged friend curled up next to you.

Reason #2: Because Mutt Lynch winery gives back to dozens of dog charities, and it’s always nice to have another excuse to drink wine.

Reason #3: Because the jocular name reminds us not to take wine (or life) too seriously.

2005 Merlot Over and Play Dead, $17, muttlynchwinery.com