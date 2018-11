REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because, as veritable magpies, we’re unconsciously drawn to anything shiny.

Reason #2: Because it’s hard to find bows that are architectural instead of cloyingly feminine.

Reason #3: Because it looks like hair accessories are here to stay—for good reason.

Marc by Marc Jacobs crazy bow headband, $125, at net-a-porter.com