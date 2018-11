REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because it feels like a treasure found on an exotic trip to the Mediterranean region…sans the jet lag.

Reason #2: Because you can imagine this was crafted in a place where souks are filled with artisans working with the most basic raw materials.

Reason #3: Because it was all about antlers last year. This year, it’s all about mother-of-pearl and horns.

Lars Horn Table, $395, at jaysonhomeandgarden.com