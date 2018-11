REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: The heavy New York city air stresses out my skin.

Reason #2: This magical little jar contains the closest thing to a facial I’m going to see with my busy schedule.

Reason #3: After just one 20-second scrub, my newly smooth, fresh skin glowed like honey.

Kate Somerville ‘ExfoliKate’ Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $85, at nordstrom.com