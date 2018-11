REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because you’re still lusting over the feather details that went down the spring 2008 runways–looks like plumage is here to stay.

Reason #2: Because it’s such a statement piece you won’t have to worry about any other accessories.

Reason #3: Because it’s not fair that peacocks get to have all the fun.

Jessica Pluma headband, $48, at plumashop.com