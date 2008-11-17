Daily Desire: Home, by Marilynne Robinson

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because Home, by Marilynne Robinson is a leading finalist for the prestigious 2008 National Book Awards, taking place this week in New York City.

Reason #2: Because it’s the much-awaited follow up novel to Robinson’s Pulitzer-Prize-winner, Gilead, which, no joke, moved me to tears.

Reason #3: Because this new book, about love and faith and death, is being touted as Robinson’s greatest work–and if the masterpiece that is Gilead was any indication of her sweeping storytelling ability, this one has got to be good.

