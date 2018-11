REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Good Shepherd Turkey Ranch is one of the only turkey farms in the country preserving original breeds of turkeys.

Reason #2: You may have never heard of a Bourbon Red or a White Holland, but you will love the taste.

Reason #3: Put in your order for next year now. Recently profiled in the NY Times these heritage turkeys are going to go fast.

Heritage Foods USA heritage turkey, $139, at reeseturkeys.com