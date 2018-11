REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because this holiday season I am escaping to somewhere warm and the glaring thing on my to-do list is to pack amazing head-to-toe resort looks.

Reason #2: Because Gucci.com breaks down each look and links directly to purchase–what more could you want from an online destination?

Reason #3: Because this shirt is easy to pack and will be perfect for both day and night–a requirement when packing for a holiday vacation.

Gucci blouse, $895, at gucci.com