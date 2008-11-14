Daily Desire: A Day at elBulli: An Insight Into the Ideas, Methods, and Creativity of Ferran Adria,

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Chef Ferran Adria’s famous restaurant, elBulli is treated as a religious experience for foodies who visit.

Reason #2: This beautiful tome is filled to the brim with breathtaking photographs and 30 recipes meant to represent a full elBulli menu.

Reason #3: With the restaurant receiving over 2 million requests for just 8,000 seats per year, this just may be the closest we’ll ever get.

A Day at elBulli: An Insight Into the Ideas, Methods, and Creativity of Ferran Adria, by Ferran Adria, $49.95, at amazon.com