REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because New York in the fall is the best time to take long, wandering walks to old haunts that were forgotten during summer vacation.

Reason #2: Because while it’s comforting that this iconic shoe will never change, the new color is so chic.

Reason #3: Because after Fashion Week, our feet are going to welcome the reprieve.

Converse Jack Purcell Canvas Sneaker, $50, at amazon.com