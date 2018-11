REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: CDG for H&M just launched today and is sure to fly off the shelves.

Reason #2: The bright color and embossed leather make this classic piece playful, not stuffy.

Reason #3: I’ve been wanting this forever and with CDG known for quality construction, it will probably last forever.

Comme de Garcons embossed billfold, $210, at otteny.com