REASONS FOR LUST:



Reason #1: Because they are the ideal hybrid of Capri glam and Parisian chic.



Reason #2: Because we’re already thinking about what we’ll wear them with during our beach destination trips this winter.



Reason #3: Because the gold-bronze color will look amazing with a tan.

Christian Louboutin Zouzou sandals, $695, at net-a-porter.com