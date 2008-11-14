Daily Desire: Chloe Python Joan Bag

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because the hook of your arm that you’ve been using to display your IT BAG needs a break and what better way to display your major fall purchase than carrying it the old-school way – on your shoulder.

Reason #2: Because you gave the smaller bag trend a try but realized that your life belongings need a bit of breathing room.

Reason #3: Because you live for last-minute weekend disappearances and this bag is roomy enough for your essentials without looking over-stuffed and sloppy.

Chloe Python Joan Bag, $2,795, at https://bygeorgeaustin.com