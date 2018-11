REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because with the advent of fall comes more intellectual pursuits.

Reason #2: We’ve always wanted to learn how to play chess, and if this exquisite alabaster chessboard doesn’t make us do it, nothing will.

Reason #3: We can already picture cozy nights at home by a roaring fire.

Chiellini chess set, $450, at barneys.com