REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: After two weeks of use, our lips have never been softer.

Reason #2: It comes in lipstick tube form—like Chapstick but better. No more putting your finger in pots of gooey lip balm.

Reason #3: It’s the bestselling lip balm in the French Alps. And if there’s one thing French women know, it’s beauty.

Caudalie Lip Conditioner, $12, at nordstrom.com