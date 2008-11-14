Daily Desire: Cancun Travel Guide

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because while so much of the world is off limits due to the weak dollar, Mexico is the one place us Americans can still afford.

Reason #2: Because whether we like to admit it or not, winter is right around the corner and it’s time to start planning a warm vacation to look forward to.

Reason #3: Because the Yucatan is still fairly untouched, you can hike into wild rain forests, explore the enigmatic Mayan temples or, for the less active traveler, simply do that whole sit-on-the-beach-with-a-Corona thing.

Cancun Travel Guide, $14, at shop.lonelyplanet.com