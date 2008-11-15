Daily Desire: Babycakes gluten-free cupcake

REASONS FOR LUST:



Reason #1: Because we always try to support entrepreneurial women in New York like Elizabeth McKenna. Especially if they have a penchant for chocolate chip cookies.

Reason #2: Because now that bikini season is over we don’t have to worry about the occasional indulgence.



Reason #3: Because while we’re game for the occasional indulgence, these treats are gluten-free and sweetened with agave so we’re convinced that they don’t really count.



Babycakes gluten-free cupcake, $3.95, at babycakesnyc.com