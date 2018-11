REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Last night, Alexander Wang was awarded the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award.

Reason #2: It shows off how he deconstructs classic tux pieces for his chic downtown audience.

Reason #3: A little bit messy, but always flattering, Wang has always been a winner.

Alexander Wang blazer with scarf collar, $750, at lagarconne.com