Shoppers Discovered The Perfect Does-it-All Bag That They Use For Trips, Gym Sessions, Work Commutes & Carrying Their Puppies

The other day, I carried three overpacked bags to work: my gym crossbody, my purse and a tote with my lunch in it. I can describe the commute on the train as sardined chaos: I was stuffed into the car and was taking up way too much space thanks to all of my baggage. Suffice it to say, everyone near me despised me, and I despised the experience.

You might’ve seen Dagne Dover ads pop up on your Instagram. The brand is known for its extremely aesthetic accessories like fanny packs and carry-ons that look like they belong in an art museum. Funny enough, I would always admire them during my doom-scrolls, but never actually clicked on the links to see what features they had—until recently. This is what led me to the best use-anywhere-for-anything bag on the market, and boy is it great.

Now I’m thankful for my horrific commute, because I’ve learned so much about Dagne Dover, and I’ve discovered a bag that truly works for any and all occasions. It does the job of five bags but somehow has a compact and functional design that allows for it to be manageable to carry during rush-hour commutes, through sports crowds, onto airplanes, etc.

The bag I’m talking about is the Landon Carryall Bag. I should’ve known from the name that this bag would do everything I’d possibly want it to. It’s like magic. They have a silky smooth finish to them that reminds me of an Apple store, yet a soft touch that’s like a memory foam pillow.

Not only is the bag style supremely chic, but the color options are to die for. The dark moss, storm blue and the new camel colorway are my favorites. Once I got over the incredible look of the bags, I had to check out if there was any functionality. Spoiler alert: it’s uber functional.

