We Wouldn’t Be Mad If Daenerys Died In the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale —Sorry, Not Sorry

The Mother of Dragons has lost her natural mind. Khalessi has been going through a lot lately, but that doesn’t excuse the fact that she turned innocent people into human barbeque. Therefore, we’re low-key delighted that these Game of Thrones death theories about Daenerys Targaryen say it’s a wrap for The Unburnt in the series finale. Since Season 8 premiered and Dany came riding through Winterfell like she owned the place, she has been tap dancing on our very last nerve. From antagonizing Sansa to whining to Jon about his true identity–Dany has been the actual worst.

Dany’s transformation into the Mad Queen in “The Bells” left her with no redeeming qualities. After burning down a good chunk of King’s Landing and attacking the Lannister army–Dany refused to acknowledge their surrender. Instead, she kept setting shit on fire until the whole city was destroyed. Varys was right about her all along, and look where he ended up.

Since Dany has revealed her true nature to Jon and everyone else, she can’t be trusted to sit on the Iron Throne–it would literally be Cersei 2.0. However, we know that she would rather cut off her own hand (RIP Jamie Lannister) than give up her power. The only solution then is that Daenerys Targaryen has to die during the Game of Thrones series finale, and we think we know how she’s going to fade into oblivion.

Arya and Sansa team up to take Dany out

Sansa didn’t like the look of Dany when she first laid eyes on her at Winterfell. Since then, she’s done everything in her power to undermine the Mother of Dragons’ ascent to the Iron Throne. We all know that Arya is ride or die for her big sis, and when she left Winterfell for King’s Landing, she told The Hound that she had some unfinished business.

Though we initially thought Cersei was Arya’s unfinished business, it now looks like Arya could have been talking about Dany. Arya already killed The Night King, so taking out Dany on Sansa’s orders shouldn’t be too hard for the Stark warrior. Reddit user u/hoowuurd believes that Arya might even use Grey Worm to take down the Mad Queen.

They wrote, “Arya will use Grey Worm’s face to kill Dany, and set it up to look as if either Grey Worm killed Dany and then himself, or just flee the scene and leave it a mystery to the realm.”

Tyrion commits treason

We adore Tyrion, but he is horrible at his job. Since he first became Dany’s hand in Season 6, he’s given her awful advice. He even sacrificed his best friend, Varys, because of his loyalty to the Mother of Dragons.

After watching the world fall around him (literally) and upon hearing about the demise of his siblings, Cersei and Jamie–we’re 99.9% certain that Tyrion is about to betray Dany. If you’ve been paying attention, you should know that Tyrion has no qualms about offing people that have done him wrong (ie, his dad and his lover). We wouldn’t be surprised if he runs up on Dany and assassinates her during the series finale.

That whole Azor Ahai prophecy

For Game of Thrones fans who have also followed George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice and Fire series, you’ll know all about the Azor Ahai prophecy. This essentially says that Jon Snow is The Prince That Was Promised aka the legendary Azor Ahai reborn.

According to legend, it is only The Prince That Was Promised that can save Westeros from impending darkness if Dany were to take the thrones. Jon would have to drive his sword through Dany’s heart, sacrificing his true love for the fate of the world.

So will Jon Snow be a Queenslayer when it’s all over? We wouldn’t be mad if he was.

Varys already poisoned Dany

Varys might be human flambee, but that doesn’t mean that slickest trickster in Westeros didn’t already seal Dany’s fate before he was barbequed. In “The Bells” opener, Varys is seen with one of his little birds–Martha. They have a quick conversation that went over many of our heads, but some GoT fans believe they were discussing poisoning Dany. The convo was as follows:

Martha: “She won’t eat.”

Varys: “We’ll try again at supper.”

Martha: “I think they’re watching me.”

Varys: “Who?”

Martha: “Her soldiers.”

Varys: “Of course, they are. That’s their job. What have I told you, Martha?”

Martha: “The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward.”

In the episode, Dany was walking around looking frazzled and unwashed, so maybe Varys did poision her. If not, perhaps his birds will continue his scheme.

Either way the cookie crumbles, Dany’s days are numbered.