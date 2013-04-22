Dad-To-Be of the Year? Kanye West Shells Out $100,000 For Private Planes to Make Kim Kardashian’s Doctor’s Appointments

Kanye West has recently been receiving a lot of flack in the media for his behavior during his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy. West, a known workaholic and creative type who needs to disengage to focus on his craft, has been camping out in Paris for the past few months working on his new album while Kardashian has been dealing with the stress of her second divorce (which was finalized last Friday) and her less-than-perfect pregnancy alone in Los Angeles.

However, according to a recent report, that isn’t exactly the case—it seems that West has been way more involved than anyone knew, and has made it a priority to be at every one of her doctor’s appointments. But why haven’t we ever seen him at the airport, a known stalking ground for paparazzi and fans? Because the rapper and fashion designer only flies private.

He doesn’t own a private jet (yet at least), so whenever he heads from Paris to Los Angeles he charters one—and so far, his tab is over $100,000. Considering her due date isn’t till July, our guess is he’ll be racking up some serious sky miles until then.

Given the amount of media attention these two get—especially Kardashian, who has been slammed in the tabloids for her high-fashion maternity style—we think it’s high time they invested in their own plane so they can save some cash on those pesky charter fees.

What do you think—is West a devoted dad-to-be?

