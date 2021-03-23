Somehow, Velcro Dad Sandals Are Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Can someone explain to me why I bought so many pairs of dainty kitten heels last spring, only for the dad sandal trend to take off in 2021?! This year’s look is way more comfy and I’m fully ready to consign last year’s purchases and start fresh with a whole new shoe wardrobe. Yes, they may be a little bit ugly, but TBH? That’s part of their charm.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about when I refer to a shoe as a “dad sandal,” you must not have had a very quirky father, but I sure did. He had an affinity for fugly, velcro-strapped sandals—a fashion choice I never thought I’d one day want to copy. That said, designer labels like Prada and even Chanel have created their own versions for recent collections and suddenly, I’m wishing my dad and I had the same shoe size so I could steal his Tevas.

Luckily, Teva is still serving up velcro-strapped sandals to this day, and I’ve currently got more than a few pairs in my online shopping cart. Other brands have also given the dad sandal look a whirl, with Steve Madden, Dr. Martens and Loeffler Randall all offering fashion-ified takes on the trend.

Below, check out 13 pairs of dad sandals that (I promise!!!) are guaranteed to be the hottest shoes of the season. Your comfortable feet will thank you.

Original Universal Sandal in Bright White Let’s start off safe, shall we? A pair of simple white Tevas. Not totally heinous! Also, great for showing off a tan and a fresh pedi. Original Universal Sandal $50 buy it

Hurricane Drift Sandal in Waterfall

If you’re more into color, the Hurricane Drift Tevas come in a bunch of punchy hues, but this one is my personal favorite.

Margie Denim Fabric Sandal

I’m not going to lie—these fabric sandals from Steve Madden are my personal favorites on the whole damn list. The quilting and gold hardware makes them look so luxe. Fancy dad vibes!

Slingback Sandals in Birch

I’m a lover of a chunky platform, so these strappy Tevas definitely piqued my interest. Yes, I already purchased them.

Midform Universal Sandal in Triton Raspberry Sorbet

True dad sandal fans know that the Tevas with the funky patterned strap are honestly the GOAT. Yes, I know no one says GOAT anymore, but in the name of dad fashion, my references must be corny.

Velcro Sandal

Another bougie option brought to you by R0AM, this time with calf hair uppers, black hardware and a neoprene sole. Yes, please.

Other Sandals in Maressa Sunflower Multi

The Maressa Sunflower Multi print is probably my favorite of all the patterned Tevas. The little gold fringe just sparks joy! Highly reocmmend.

Trekky Bandana Sandal

These are giving me “I’m a dad that thinks he’s on Survivor,” but also “I’m an influencer at Coachella.” For both reasons, I really love them.

Suicoke Depa Leather Strap Sandals

I wear my Docs all winter long, so it just makes sense to have a sandal version for summer! Black leather velcro sandals give me edgy dad vibes. This dad definitely formed a rock band with his friends in his parents’ basement.

Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal in 90s Multicolor

’90s babies will love these Hurricane XLT 2s for the colorway alone. And TBH, they really would look fun with a simple sundress for a little bit of contrast, or wide-leg denim and a white crop top.

Maisie Slipper Sandal

Loeffler Randall took the basic dad sandal silhouette and added a chunky platform sole, leopard print and a bow. For that, I thank them.

Ankle-Strap Sandal in Light Multi

Another multicolor option, this one a little more subdued than the Hurricanes. Bonus points yet again for the platform sandal! My 5’1 frame is delighted.

Nikita Sandal

If you’re looking to go full fashun, these Tony Bianco dad sandals are for you. These are for dad vibes that work as well on the hiking trail as they do at New York Fashion Week. Style accordingly!