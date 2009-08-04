Name: D.S. Moltz, Durga.

Age: Both 29

Occupation: Perfumers, D.S. & Durga

Location: NYC

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Durga: I don’t really have one. I’ll shop anywhere.

D.S.: I love In God We Trust. Shops in Marblehead, MA and J.Crew.

2. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

D.S.: I need a light suit in something besides seersucker-linen.

Durga: A Phillip Lim one-piece.



4. Who are your favorite designers?

Folk, Dahl Clothing, Erica Weiner, Gieves & Hawkes, Stella McCartney, L’wren-Scott, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford

5. What is your favorite tradition?

D.S.: July 4th on the beach in New England

Durga: Janmashtami (Krishna’s B’day) at my parents house



6. If your life was made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

Ourselves



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

D.S.: Mid 19th century Vienna

Durga: 1940s

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

D.S.: Herb quarterly. A suit?

Durga: Mark. A red dress.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

D.S.: Edward Waverly.

Durga: Blanche Dubois

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

D.S.: Sperry Suede Bucks, black Levis, white Polo V-necks, thin dress socks (gold toe or Armani), linen shirts.

Durga: Vegan shoes that fall apart, Earnest Sewn Jeans, black dresses, black mascara, thin white v-necks.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

D.S.: nice soap

Durga: Kohl pencil

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

D.S.: Laphroig 15 yr. from our liquor cabinet. smoky. smooth, but not too smooth.

Durga: A Penicillin: peaty scotch, ginger, bitters, some other stuff– at any of Sasha Petraske’s bars.

13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

D.S.: Free range eggs over easy, toasted whole grain bread, really good butter, really good jam, OJ, dark Ceylon tea (from the Uva Highlands) with a touch of half & half.

Durga: Thin rotis cooked with salt, chili & lots of butter, home cooked Indian food, eaten with friends and family.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

D.S.: “The Last Waltz“

Durga: Ingmar Bergman’s “Smiles Of a Summer Night“

15. What theme song best describes your life?

D.S.: Handel’s “Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No.5”

Durga: The “Ode To Joy“

16. What inspires you?

Music, history, herbs, gastronomy, botany, literature

17. What’s next?

We are working on four exclusive women’s perfumes for Anthropologie, looking to expand into the Hong Kong market, as well more stores in the U.S.