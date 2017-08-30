These D-List Celebrities Are A-List in Our Book

We kinda don’t like the term “D-List” because, well, most stars that are considered D-List are our obsessions. While they might be more infamous than famous, they’re endlessly entertaining and we live to follow their every move. Yes, we admit it, we’re fascinated by the crazy world of D-list celebrities.
If you can’t stop reading about their salacious lives on sites like Perez Hilton and TMZ, or you find yourself in late-night YouTube spirals with absolutely no idea how you got there—you, friend, are obsessed too.
What exactly is a D-lister? It’s a very tough thing to define precisely; it has nothing to do with a celebrity’s actual level of professional or financial success—in fact, many of the folks on our list (as you’ll see) are doing quite well for themselves. Rather, it’s a more nebulous, all-in-good-fun label attached to a star who at one time was at Beyoncé–level (or close to it) heights of fame and now—well, not so much.
To help you out, we’ve compiled 49 of the most infamous D-listers out there, to give you a comprehensive look at exactly the world that so captivates us all.
Originally posted March 2014. Updated August 2017.
Dustin Diamond
Diamond first rose to prominence as Screech on 1980s phenom television show "Saved by the Bell." Now he wears T-shirts and jeans to minor red carpet events.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Janice Dickinson
The one-time model who became famous for her role as a judge on "America's Next Top Model" has also spent years claiming to be the "world's first supermodel."
Photo:
D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Carrot Top
Stand-up comedian Carrot Top (née Scott Thompson) was once known for his prop-riddled comedy shows, but now he's known more for his rather dramatic physical transformation.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Michael Lohan
Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, no longer speaks to his estranged daughter, and has been in trouble with the law many times—including an arrest on domestic violence accusations.
Photo:
Hillsborough County Sheriff via Getty Images
Aubrey O'Day
Lead singer of girl group Danity Kane (featured on MTV's reality show series, "Making the Band"), Aubrey has since starred on more reality TV shows than you can count. She's also posed for "Playboy."
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Omarosa Manigault
Omarosa got famous on Donald Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," making a name for herself as one of the most brutal competitors the show has seen.
Photo:
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Daisy Fuentes
Fuentes rose to fame as one of the original members of the MTV VJ generation, and since then has gone on to spend the past decade helming her eponymous clothing line at Kohl's as well as hosting a major kid's singing competition on Telemundo.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Dave Coulier
Lovingly known as Uncle Joey from '90s sitcom "Full House," Dave Coulier's second big claim to fame is allegedly being the inspiration behind ex-girlfriend Alanis Morissette's angry 1995 song "You Oughta Know."
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Dannon Oikos
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
The one-time teenage heartthrob and star of sitcom "Home Improvement" has been mostly out of the spotlight since he was the apple of adolescent girls' eyes everywhere. Earlier this year, he guest-starred alongside former colleague Tim Allen in an episode of "Last Man Standing."
Photo:
Brenda Chase/Online USA
Jesse McCartney
Jesse first rose to fame in the '90s as J.R. on daytime soap opera "All My Children," and has also experienced moderate success as a pop singer and songwriter.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jaleel White
No matter what he does for the rest of his life, Jaleel White be forever known as Steve Urkel, the lovable dork from '90s sitcom "Family Matters" with the catchphrase "Did I do that?"
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Brigitte Nielsen
Ex-model Brigitte Nielsen perhaps reached the height of her fame when, in 2005, she entered into an incredibly bizarre relationship with fellow reality TV star Flava Flav. They then got their own show, appropriately dubbed "Strange Love."
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman is the poster boy for troubled child actors everywhere. Having started acting at the age of three and scoring roles on shows like "Mork & Mindy" and films like "The Goonies," Feldman went on to battle heroin addiction and a number of other challenges. Now he's back in a big way, churning out new music.
Photo:
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Joey Fatone
The baritone section of once-huge boy band *NSYNC, Joey Fatone's main claim to fame since their hey day is a slot on the wildly popular reality television show "Dancing with the Stars."
Photo:
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Maxim
Dina Lohan
The mother of once talented actress and current complete trainwreck Lindsay Lohan, Dina is largely irrelevant but still pops up at events and parties all over New York and Los Angeles. (Lindsay is still close with both her and her brother, Michael, also pictured.)
Photo:
Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Randy Quaid
Quaid has been acting since the early 1970s, but never seemed able to score the leading role. Perhaps his most notable performance was in 2005's Oscar bait film "Brokeback Mountain," in which he spoke one line: "You boys sure found a way to make the time pass up there."
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Wesley Snipes
Snipes is most well-known for his lead role in 1998 cult classic thriller "Blade," but has never been able to re-create the fame he earned from that movie.
Photo:
John Shearer/Getty Images for EW
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Heidi and Spencer rose to first-name basis with the American public for being one of the most dramatic couples on reality telvision on MTV's popular series "The Hills." Since then, Heidi has come under fire for undergoing plastic surgery, and she tried (and failed) to have a music career.
Spencer, however, is now a Snapchat A-Lister. If you're not following him, you're missing out.
Photo:
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
A.J. McLean
This former member of the Backstreet Boys has openly struggled with alcohol and drug addiction since the group's fall from fame.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Tila Tequila
Singapore-born Tila rose to fame mostly on the heels of her MTV reality show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila." She also holds the somewhat meaningless title of having the most MySpace page views of anyone ever.
Photo:
Paul Warner/Getty Images
Joey Lawrence
A little two-letter word was singlehandedly responsible for making Joey Lawrence famous; his exasperated utterance of the word "Oh!" on the hit sitcom "Blossom," on which he played a character with his same name, made him a household figure.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Ben Savage
The world met Ben Savage when he starred on the hit Friday night series "Boy Meets World," on which he played teenager Cory, one half of the now legendary TV couple Cory and Topanga.
He made a comeback with "Girl Meets World," which has now been canceled.
Photo:
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Tamera and Tia Mowry
The twin ladies enjoyed major success via their WB show "Sister, Sister." Since its end in the 1990s, the sisters have had moderate success via a reality TV show called (you guessed it) "Tia & Tamera."
Photo:
Chris Weeks/Liaison
Kendra Wilkinson
Kendra became well-known after her stint on the E! reality television show about the Playboy mansion, "The Girls Next Door." She was one of Hugh Hefner's three main girlfriends. She went on to become a reality star in her own right.
Photo:
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Ricki Lake
Lake hosted a highly successful talk show from 1998 to 2004, before largely disappearing from the public spotlight. She returned in 2012 to try to revive the show, but it only lasted one season.
Photo:
Mike Windle/Getty Images for Equality Now
Ian Ziering
Ziering reached maximum heartthrob status as Steve Sanders on "Beverly Hills, 90210," and we must say that while his fame is largely questionable, he's remained dashingly handsome.
Plus, he stars in "Sharknado." If that's not A-List, we don't know what is.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Vanilla Ice
Rapper Vanilla Ice rode the wave of success he experienced frmo the song "Ice, Ice Baby" for years, and for good reason: it was the first hip-hop single to ever top the Billboard charts. Since then, Ice has largely continued the fame he earned as arapper by simply being a really well-known D-list celebrity.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Haylie Duff
Aside from writing her own cookbook and a small role in the cult classic film "Napoleon Dynamite," Haylie Duff will sadly be mostly known forever as Hilary Duff's older sister.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Shanna Moakler
Moakler first stepped into the spotlight as Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker's wife on the MTV reality show "Meet the Barkers" in 2004. Since then, Moakler has worked on various projects, most recently launching her own clothing line.
Photo:
John M. Heller/Getty Images
Tawny Kitaen
Tawny was essentially the originator of the term "video vixen," having made a name for herself as the central bodacious babe in iconic 1980s rock videos like Whitesnake's "Is This Love?" Since then, her entertainment career has taken a dive, and most recently she appeared on season two of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Pantages Theatre
Brooke Hogan
The eldest daughter of famed professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, Brooke first entered the zeitgeist in 2005 with the debut of her family's reality show "Hogan Knows Best." Now she's attempted to embark on her own music career, to mixed reviews.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Daniel Baldwin
The younger brother to Alec, Daniel hasn't seen nearly as much success in life or career. In and out of rehab (and jail) for years, he appeared on "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew," but dropped out after four episodes.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Flava Flav
Originally a member of rap group Public Enemy, Flava Flav's celebrity grew to major D-list status after he embarked on a reality television career with his show "Flavor of Love."
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tiffany Pollard (a.k.a. "New York")
After appearing on VH1 reality dating show "Flavor of Love," Pollard (known colloquially as "New York") got her own reality dating show on the network called "I Love New York."
Photo:
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1
Bret Michaels
The lead singer of head-banger rock group Poison, Michaels hit the D-list when he starred in his own reality dating show on VH1 called "Rock of Love."
Photo:
Paul Warner/Getty Images
Audrina Patridge
Audrina was one of the most universally disliked members of the cast on MTV's "The Hills," and after the show ended not much changed. She did go on to host NBC's mildly popular travel series "1st Look."
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Ryan and Trista Sutter
The original duo who made ABC's hit dating reality show "The Bachelor" such a hit, Ryan and Trista are still married and seem to be going strong. They stay mostly out of the public eye, though occasionally they'll pop up with a random book they've written or event they're hosting.
Photo:
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Courtney Stodden
19-year-old Courtney Stodden rose to D-list fame when she married acting coach Doug Hutchison when she was only 16 years old. Hutchison was 53 years old at the time, and the couple drew much controversy over their age difference; they subsequently divorced in 2013.
Photo:
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Rob Schneider
Stand-up comedian Rob Schneider had his day in the sun as a frequent cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1990 to 1994; since then, his film career has mostly floundered, with his biggest claim to fame being "Deuce Bigolow: Male Gigolo."
His biggest claim to fame nowadays is that he is father to Elle King.
Photo:
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
David Hasselhoff
One might say that "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff is the originator of the D-list celebrity. Since his days running in tiny red lifeguard shorts on the beach in California, Hasselhoff has written books, frequented reality television programs, and even became the subject of an Internet meme.
Photo:
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Holly Madison
Holly starred as one of Hugh Hefner's three girlfriends on the E! reality show "The Girls Next Door." She then branched off to have her own reality show, "Holly's World." She's also now a Vegas fixture.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Scott Baio
One-time teenage heartthrob Scott Baio got sucked into the reality television vortex in a serious way, with a VH1 show debuting in 2007 called "Scott Baio Is 45... and Single." That was followed up (we can't make this up, people) by the second season, titled "Scott Baio Is 46... and Pregnant."
Photo:
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tatyana Ali
Tatyana played beloved "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" munchkin Ashley, and grew up to pursue a career in R&B singing. She is also known for pursuing the spotlight, having coyly dodged talk show host Wendy Williams on whether or not she hooked up with rapper Drake.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Frankie Muniz
The star of "Malcolm in the Middle" took a break from his acting career several years ago to pursue a career in open wheel racing. Then in 2012, he joined a band as a drummer.
Photo:
ROBYN BECK/AFP
Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer hit the D-list jackpot when he was cast as Mini Me in Mike Myers' series of "Austin Powers" movies.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Best Buddies
Drew Lachey
The younger brother to fellow 98 Degrees bandmate Nick Lachey, Drew boasts as a major pin in his D-list cap that he won the second season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Photo:
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Mya
R&B singer Mya never stood a chance in the era of Beyoncé and Rihanna, but she did have a big moment when she sang on "Lady Marmalade," the song from "Moulin Rouge," alongside Lil' Kim, Christina Aguilera, and Pink.
Photo:
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Mya