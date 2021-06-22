A-Rod’s Ex-Wife ‘Wasn’t the Biggest Fan’ of J-Lo—Here’s What She Really Thinks of Her

Not a fan. Alex Rodriguez’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis‘ opinion of Jennifer Lopez was not very high, according to a new report by Us Weekly. Sources claim that the mother of two “wasn’t the biggest fan” of her ex-husband’s former fiancée—and that was before she moved on with Ben Affleck!

Ever since his split from J-Lo, Alex, 45, has been spending a lot more time with his ex-wife Cynthia, 48, and their two teenage daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. “Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether,” an insider told Us Weekly in a report published on Tuesday, June 22. “He’ll invite her to accompany them to certain events or just to go out to eat,” the source continued, noting, “It makes the girls happy too to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.”

The retired MLB star and former teacher met in 1996 and dated for six years before getting married in 2002. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last. The former couple split in 2008 soon after their youngest daughter, Ella, was born. Cynthia cited “emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct” in her divorce filing, which came amid rumors that Alex had an affair with pop star Madonna.

Though, it appears the exes have been able to put their messy divorce behind them for the sake of their daughters. On June 12, Alex gushed about his “world class” ex on Instagram during a family workout. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he captioned a photo of the psychology grad icing his leg.

While a source notes to Us Weekly that Alex “doesn’t need support to get him through a breakup” following his split from J-Lo, he’s still enjoying Cynthia’s company. “He’s a strong guy and has a lot going on in his life,” the insider explains. “He’s more so hanging with Cynthia because she and [her husband] Angel [Nicolas] keep him company and are part of his inner circle that he trusts.” Following her divorce from A-Rod, Cynthia moved on with Angel, a Miami-based realtor. The pair welcomed their daughter, Camilla, in 2016.

As for A-Rod’s other ex, it’s clear that J-Lo has also moved on with someone new (sorta). The “In the Morning” singer has been linked to her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, 48, since late April following her split with the former New York Yankee.

