Cynthia Rowley’s Best Tip to Becoming a Successful Designer

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

Cynthia Rowley has been an absolute powerhouse in the world of fashion design for more than twenty years—so just how does she do it? Well, as it turns out, the answer is “saying yes,” and asking a lot of questions. “If you want to find something or learn something, ask every single person you meet,” the designer insists. Considering Rowley has made a habit of expanding her brand into new an uncharted territories, we’d say it’s fair to assume you should take her advice.

“We live in a world where everything is possible,” Rowley insists, so there’s no time like the present to grab onto your ambitious and go for it. Hear that ladies? Watch the video above for more insightful tips from the amazing Rowley!

