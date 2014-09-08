Cynthia Rowley’s Advice to Emerging Designers: Bend Rules

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj_wldy_kD4]

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Norma Kamali. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

All month, we’ve been profiling ground-breaking influencers, and in keeping with our motto, “Style to the People,” we’re thrilled that each amazing woman in our series is also bringing her insight to a rising star in her field. In this case, Rowley met with emerging designer Nikki Chasin, whose “elevated tomboy” looks landed her on the radar of outlets like Of a Kind and Racked.

Cynthia Rowley is no stranger to taking risks. From starting a risky line of surfer gear to sneaking a hidden camera into The Met Gala, she is the type of bold soul who does what she wants and asks for forgiveness later. “I guess I should be proud and maybe also a little bit worried that I’m still getting in trouble after all these years” she shares, “I can’t think of an instance when I wouldn’t want to bend a rule”.

Check out the video to see what other inspiring words of wisdom the storied designer has for Nikki Chasin, as she embarks on her own path to become a successful designer.

