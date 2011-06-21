Cynthia Rowley Resort 2012: Exclusive First Look

In a play on some James Bond, Cynthia Rowley is calling this collection, Resort Classics: “the basics are no longer enough.” There’s some serious truth there what a sad morning when you realize your closet is all basics, no fun.

Rowley is here to amp up that fun factor. As the founder of Exhibition A, a kind of “fine art for the people” enterprise, the designer is all about celebrating the work of the creative ones, herself being among them. For resort, that meant not just distributing images of a collection, but instead, releasing a cool stop animation lookbook created by Reed & Rader that incorporates the work of artist Josh Smith Smith’s to scale dinosaur painting also serves as inspiration for the collection.

That creative reference found its way via prehistoric pendant necklaces and a vibrant way with color. Dresses and skirts are found in bright yellow and turquoise, while wide leg flowing pants highlight one of the season’s best new silhouettes. Patterns borrow from the painting’s layered strokes and there are enough little dressesincluding a white shift with bow detail and a navy, green and light blue floral minito keep those Cynthia Rowley devotees well-outfitted for the season of vacations and getaways. Before you let your eyes get lost in the stop action fray, take note of those especially awesome platform Mary Janes.

My 2012 Resort collection is all about coloring outside the lines, Rowley explains. We wouldn’t expect anything less.

