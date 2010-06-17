Cynthia Rowley Resort 2011: For Cool Kids Year-Round

The word for Cynthia Rowley Resort 2011 was seasonless. An interesting idea considering fashion revolves around, well, seasons, but many of the pieces were fit for pretty year-round wear. Save for some retro-inspired bikinis, the downtown designer fashioned silk frocks replete with color-blocking and asymmetrical accents that will keep her faithful flock pleased far past Resort time. Satin and sequins overlaid with navy silk taffeta were standout, as were full maxi skirts and a fun fisherman’s sweater. And it seems like the little crossbody bag is here to stay; they looked especially relevant when paired with sunglasses fit for the cool kids in Montauk the lady’s go-to surf spot.

All images courtesy of Cynthia Rowley

