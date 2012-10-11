Cynthia Rowley Is Releasing A Capsule Collection For Belk Next Spring

Though possibly not as shameless as some other designers (a certain Kaiser comes to mind), Cynthia Rowley runs the gamut when it comes to capsule collections and collaborations. With partnerships with Target and Roxy securely under her belt, WWD reports that the next step for the designer is an exclusive line for retail store, Belk.

The Southeastern local retailer will welcome Cynthia Cynthia Rowley – composed of accessories, apparel, and even small leather goods – to 149 of their stores. This is one collab we’d totally road trip down to the South to check out considering the price range: a reasonable $80 to $200. The designer already has a second installment in the works, planning to release footwear for the partnership in fall 2013.

We might be waiting until March to check out the first glimpses of the collection, but it will totally be worth the wait. Rowley confirms, “I am designing every single piece.” Get ready, this is sure to be a hit!