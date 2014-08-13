Watch Cynthia Rowley Give Amazing Fashion Advice to a Rising Designer

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

All month, we’ve been profiling ground-breaking influencers like designer Cynthia Rowley, and in keeping with our motto, “Style to the People,” we’re thrilled that each amazing woman in our series is also bringing her insight to a rising star in her field. In this case, Rowley met with upstart designer Nikki Chasin, whose “elevated tomboy” looks landed her on the radar of outlets like Of a Kind and Racked.

Chasin has exactly the right approach to her career—that it should be about fun. “Who cares if everyone else wants to be stressed all the time or be serious—it’s clothes and it’s fun.” Rowley certainly agrees, emphasizing the humor in her own collections, as well as a certain similarity in how Chasin approaches her girl and her clothes.

Watch the video above to see Chasin describe her burgeoning line, as well as the challenges she faces as a young designer. Plus, Cynthia Rowley reveals where she expects her business to be in 10 years!

