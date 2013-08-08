Cynthia Rowley’s New Eyewear Shop Lets You Replace Your Glasses When You’re Sick of Them

Designer Cynthia Rowley just launched her Rowley Eyewear online shop! Beyond the adorable men’s and women’s optical glasses and shades offered up on the site, there’s another cool element: If you sign up for the $50/year Rowley Care program, you get half-off all the new specs you buy.

This is cool for a few reasons: It means that if you lose or break your shades (which, let’s be honest, is a reality most of us have faced at one time or another!), you can replace them without having to throw down quite as much as glasses normally cost. Even better: if you want to change your glasses just because you’re bored with them, that’s easier, too! The system was inspired by Rowley’s own penchant for “misplacing” things, so to speak.

Head over to Rowley Eyewear to see the collection of specs now! (Plus, there’s a menswear shop called Mr. Powers that has peepers for your man.) And check out a few of our favorite styles below!