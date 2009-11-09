Cynthia Rowley: Designer to Dress United Airlines Attendants

With the economy at a standstill and airlines raising prices and adding fees, many are a lot less likely to travel this holiday season. However, if you are among the lucky few that are still jet-setting back and forth to see family and friends, flying just got much more fashionable.

Cynthia Rowley, an American designer, who has recently been in the spotlight due to her “Hide and Seek” advertising campaign, is now collaborating with United Airlines to design uniforms for the attendants. We’re picturing delicate pastel colors with cinched waists and sheer neck scarfs. How do you think Cynthia will change the classic airline uniform?

Believe it or not, Cynthia Rowley is not the first designer to collaborate with airlines. Emilio Pucci created a breakthrough design idea into mainstream culture in the 1960s when he dressed Braniff International Airways flight attendants in psychedelic uniforms. TWA collaborated with Ralph Lauren on their attendant uniforms and Delta Air Lines commissioned Kate Spade and Richard Tyler. Air France tops them all, however, as they commissioned Nina Ricci, Christian Dior and Christian Lacroix to style their attendants.

Where do we get one, we wonder?