Cynthia Rowley Collaborates with Roxy & More Wave-Rider Inspired Looks From Spring ’10

It’s another designer collaboration for Cynthia Rowley— and this one is making waves. The avid surfer has teamed up with Quiksilver Inc. label, Roxy, to create a new line that will be called, aptly, Cynthia Rowley for Roxy. Taking a step up from your local surf shop or suburban mall, this Roxy collection will debut at Barneys New York and Collette in Paris in March 2011. Soon after, it will also roll out to Cynthia Rowley boutiques and Roxy stores.

The unexpected alignment came as a result of an auspicious meeting at– where else– the beach. Rowley first met Randy Hild, executive vice president of marketing at Roxy, in the summer of 2008 in New York’s seaside town, Montauk.

Cynthia Rowley explains, “Roxy/Quiksilver makes outstanding wetsuits, swimsuits and board shorts for surfing, and I’ve been a big fan for a long time. This collection combines the technical expertise, which is what Roxy/Quiksilver does best, with a designer sensibility, which is what we do best.”

Initially, the deal is inked for three years, with a possibility of renewal based upon the success of the collections. The first 40-piece line consists of wave-rider friendly accoutrement including wetsuits, bathing suits, and board shorts, as well as neoprene flats. Rowley kept her land-locked fashion-forward girl in mind as well, with an offering of t-shirts, dresses, and accessories including scarves, hats, leather sandals, and duffel bags. Prices range from $18 for a scarf to $89 for a bodysuit, wholesale.

Rowley isn’t the only designer with surf on the brain– the spring 2010 runways were awash in surfer and beach-inspired looks. With wetsuit-inspired pants, dresses, and tops, as well as bathing suits meant for the street, and azure and turquoise colors that call to mind Kelly Slater’s eyes, and, well, the ocean– the catwalk had a definite Blue Crush feel. See below for our top spring 2010 picks that would blend in seamlessly at Pipeline.

1. Proenza Schouler



2. Thakoon





3. Julien McDonald



4. Gucci



5. Boy by Band of Outsiders





6. Emilio Pucci



Surfs up.

More News We Love:

Shopping for: Zoe Saldana

Topshop Celebrates One Year Anniversary in NYC!

Get Ahead of the Fall 2010 Trends