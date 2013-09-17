Cynthia Rowley Tricks Andy Cohen, Strangers Into Thinking They’re Getting Hugs

We’ve all been there: You’re walking down the street and think you see your friend waving at you. You wave back, and then you realize—it’s not your friend at all. This highly common (and highly embarrassing) city mishap is the subject of designer Cynthia Rowley’s latest video project, “Big Hugs,” and to adorable effect.

In the video, two friends trick passersby on the street (including famous New York faces like Bravo talk show host Andy Cohen and jewelry designer Waris Ahluwalia) into thinking they were being approached for a friendly hug, when in fact—the two ladies are coming in for a big squeeze with one another. The results are funny and fairly familiar: the prank victims just kind of awkwardly smile and saunter off aimlessly.

The best part, though, comes at the end and features an extra special cameo by none other than Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Watch the clip above to see what happens!