Cynthia Nixon’s Net Worth Makes Her Way Richer Than Miranda—Here’s Her ‘SATC’ Revival Salary

And just like that…Cynthia Nixon’s net worth is looking good as ever! The Emmy Award-winning actress has enjoyed impressive career earnings both on and off screen, whether she’s bringing in six figures as attorney Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City or millions in real life.

Of course, we all have to start somewhere: For Nixon, that start came at the young age of 9, when she snagged her first-ever television appearance as a contestant on the game show, To Tell the Truth. Her mother, Anne, worked on the show as an “imposter” coach, and Nixon herself played one of the imposters attempting to fool audiences into believing she was a junior horse riding champion. Clearly, Nixon’s acting chops came in handy early in life. From there, the young performer continued to act her way through elementary, middle and high school, often taking time away from class to appear on stage and in film. This included her Broadway debut in a 1980 production of The Philadelphia Story, along with roles in plays like Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing and David Rabe’s Hurlyburly in 1984 and 1985, respectively.

Throughout the ’90s, Nixon continued to book bigger and better film and television appearances. The hustle eventually landed her the first of four Tony Award nominations for 1995’s Indiscretions (she would later go on to win two Tonys for 2006’s Rabbit Hole and 2017’s The Little Foxes). But it was in 1997 that Nixon’s landed the biggest project of her career. The Manhattanite auditioned for the role of lawyer Miranda Hobbes in the new HBO comedy series, Sex and the City, which followed the lives and romantic woes of columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), art dealer Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and PR expert Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). She landed the part, and well, the rest is history.

Thanks to Sex and the City—which ran from 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two sequel films—Nixon won the 2004 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The actress has since gone on to become a vocal advocate for women, LGTBQ+ rights and launched a brief political career, having run for Governor of New York in 2018 against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Now, with HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, it’s clear Nixon isn’t slowing down any time soon—and her finances are following suit. For everything we know about Cynthia Nixon’s net worth and salary details in 2021, keep on reading ahead.

What was Cynthia Nixon’s salary on Sex and the City?

Cynthia Nixon starred as successful attorney Miranda Hobbes in HBO’s Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004. The actress received three Emmy Award nominations for the role, eventually snagging a win for the show’s final season. While Nixon’s exact salary has yet to be made public, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she was bringing in around $350,000 per episode like castmates Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall. For comparison, Sarah Jessica Parker earned a whopping $3.2 million per episode for the last three seasons after becoming an executive producer on the series.

According to executive producer Michael Patrick King, Parker made more money than Nixon and her fellow co-stars because she was the “star” of the series. “The show doesn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn’t the blonde star of the show, that’s number one,” he said during an episode of the Origins podcast, titled “Sex and the City: 1, 2 & Out” in 2018. “Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actress—and their contracts reflected that status.”

In addition to her series salary, Nixon continued to earn big after reprising her role as Hobbes in 2008 and 2010 the Sex and the City film adaptations. The first film, which was directed by HBO executive producer Michael Patrick King and co-starred original castmates Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, earned her a reported $3 million. Although her exact salary for the second is unknown, Celebrity Net Worth estimates she made $4 million, the same as her co-star Davis.

How much is Cynthia Nixon making on And Just Like That…?

In early 2021, HBO Max announced a 10-episode revival of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That… would arrive on the platform in December 2021. According to a Variety report at the time of the series’ announcement, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are each taking home $1 million per episode of And Just Like That… Former castmate Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones in the original series and the first film adaptation, did not return for the revival.

What is Cynthia Nixon’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cynthia Nixon’s net worth is $25 million as of 2021. This includes her impressive earnings throughout the years from her role on Sex and the City and its film adaptations, Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2, along with undisclosed salaries from her extensive appearances in other notable film and television projects.

Nixon’s most recent public salary details are from 2017. The actress, who ran for Governor of New York in 2018, released tax records from the previous year as part of her political campaign. According to those documents, Nixon had a gross salary of $1.3 million in 2017 alone from residuals, investments and capital gains. Her adjusted income following a number of deductions was a reported $619,799, per Celebrity Net Worth.

