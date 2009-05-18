Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Rally for Marriage Equality

Mayor Bloomberg and Governor Patterson, as well as a group of socially active celebrites, gathered at the Love, Peace and Marriage Equality rally yesterday in New York City, orchestrated by Broadway Impact. In addition to Sex and the City stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, Ugly Betty‘s Ana Ortiz, David Hyde Pierce, Audra McDonald, and the cast of Hair also stepped out in support of equal marriage rights.

According to eonline, Nixon announced her engagement to longtime girlfriend Christine Marinoni at the rally. The two have been dating for almost 6 years. Congratulations!

Fame Pictures