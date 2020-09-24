Cynthia Nixon Thinks This Star Would Be an ‘Amazing’ Replacement For Kim Cattrall in ‘SATC’

Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones may be besties, but Cynthia Nixon has a replacement for Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, September 22, Nixon—who played Miranda for six seasons of Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004—revealed that she thinks Sharon Stone would do “amazing” as Samantha should the franchise choose to recast the character for a third Sex and the City movie. “I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own,” Nixon said.

Nixon went on to note that, if Sex and the City was to recast the character for a third movie, that she would want Samantha to be played by an actress of color, something that Cattrall, who played Samantha on the HBO series, has also said. “But I’ve also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time,” Nixon said. “And I think that would be amazing as well.”

Stone, who is an actress that Cattrall has also suggested as a replacement for Samantha, agreed that a woman of color should be added to Sex and the City‘s squad. “I think that’s right,” Stone said.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times on Monday, September 21, Cattrall, who currently stars on the FOX series Filthy Rich, talked about how she was typecast in America after her turn as Samantha. “In America, I was being cast as a character of a certain likeness to Samantha,” she said. “In England the casting opened up to a lot of possibilities, which I was really happy to take on.”

Still, though she announced her retirement of Samantha in 2016, looked back on her time in Sex and the City with fond memories.

“I don’t think anybody really knew what it would become, or how it would be at that moment [part of the] zeitgeist — to open up doors…for women to express themselves in a very honest, forthright way about how they felt about sexuality, or how they even interacted with their girlfriends in a real way,” she said.

