Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga Team Up For Women’s HIV Awareness

The only thing cooler than a collaboration between two female pop icons is when they collaborate for the good of their fans. Music legends in their own time Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to promote MAC’s VIVA GLAM campaign, which educates women on HIV prevention.

Lady Gaga said that HIV awareness among females is “a cause that affects women all over the world,” and while Gaga never anticipated being “allowed to have the social responsibility” that comes with her job as a public figure, she’s “so excited” to educate her fans about their well-being.

Gaga also said that the caring female relationship that she shares with her mentor Cyndi Lauper, who makes up the other half of the VIVA GLAM campaign, is an example of how they want all women to relate to one another about their health. Cyndi Lauper listened carefully as Lady Gaga relayed the serious implications that having sex without a condom can have, and Gaga said that she and Cyndi Lauper want to do “good jobs as women to represent a sexual community.”

Cyndi Lauper, who’s been an AIDS activist since her heyday in the issue, wants women to “always be prepared” with a condom, and said that “the heat of the moment” is “not worth your life.”

Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga made their debut as spokespersons for MAC’s VIVA GLAM campaign in early Februrary in the print ad you see above. The campaign has already raised $150 million to combat HIV, and every dollar spent on VIVA GLAM lipstick and lipgloss goes to support women, men, and children living with HIV and AIDS.

Check out Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga on Wednesday’s GMA broadcast.Also, Gaga said she was wearing MAC’s VIVA GLAM lipstick during her Grammy performance with Elton John to kick off the campaign early!

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

