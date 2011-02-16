Cymbals Eat Guitars Releasing Singles and Slap Bracelets

Whether or not you like noise rock, I’m pretty sure you like slap bracelets. Slap bracelets are a part of the, “WTF?” genre of fads right in between Tamagatchi pets and Friendster.

Now if you really love noise rock and you love slap bracelets, you’re in heaven because Cymbals Eat Guitars— a killer rock band that is blowing up on the Indie scene– is now enclosing slap bracelets in their first 300 7″ singles, “…And the Hazy Sky” with their b-side, “Tunguska”.

I recently saw Cymbals Eat Guitars during the Northside Festival in Brooklyn. They’re impeccable at having amazing control during crazy noisy and chaotic guitar solos which makes them beyond impressive.

Their 7″ single is out in the UK on July 20th but available only on Pure Groove. Ohmigod. The exclusivity makes me want it more!