Cymbals Eat Guitars Inspired Styling Feature

Tomorrow night August 27th, Insound Magazine is hosting its 10th Anniversary Party at Brooklyn Bowl featuring performances by The Drums, These Are Powers, Real Estate, and Cymbals Eat Guitars. In preparation for their upcoming show, Cymbals Eat Guitars turned to StyleCaster for a little styling advice. We here at StyleCaster turned to H&M for some amazing plaid button ups. Check back here on Friday after the show to see the final H&M looks on the members of Cymbals Eat Guitars!

Planning on going to the show Thursday night? With the boys of Cymbals and the men’s department of H&M as our inspiration, StyleCaster pillaged a rack of men’s shirts to pull together some perfect outfits for the show. Mmmm…shopping in the Men’s department: where the sizes make mathematical sense and there is never a line for the fitting room…

Look #1: Mustard cardigan, H&M, $17.95; Red and green plaid shirt, H&M Men’s, $29.95; Taupe belt, Tommy Hilfiger, $38; Denim shorts, Levis, $26.99; Navy deck shoes, Sebago, $84.95

Look #2: Denim snap shirt, H&M Men’s, $24.95; Blue and navy plaid shirt, H&M Men’s, $29.90; Graphic print t-shirt, H&M Men’s, $25; Cycle shorts, American Apparel, $20; Motorcycle boots, Frye, $188

Look #3: Light blue striped button up, H&M Men’s, $29.95; Navy striped t-shirt, H&M Men’s, $14.90; Brown belt, Linea Pelle, $138.75; Grey socks, Banana Republic, $7.50; Brown gladiator wedge, Mike & Chris $343